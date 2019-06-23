‘Remove stagnant water after rain’

Rawalpindi : As the prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to this agency, the CEO said that though no dengue case has been detected in the year 2019 but there is need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.