12 petrol pumps fined

Rawalpindi : Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi has launched an operation to check fire extinguishers at petrol pumps and CNG stations while 12 petrol pumps operating without fire extinguishers were challaned and fines amounting to Rs140,000 were imposed on the rules violators.

The District Officer, Civil Defence Department, Talib Hussain informed APP that the Civil Defence teams were conducting raids at Petrol Pumps and CNG stations to check fire safety arrangements.

He said a team raided at Range Road, Peshawar Road and IJP Road and inspected safety measures while challan slips were issued for lacking fire fighting equipment.

The District Officer informed, crackdown against the petrol pumps, CNG stations, factories, buildings and other places operating without modern fire extinguishers had been started. He said, despite notices, certain factories, petrol pumps/ CNG stations, Hotels and Marriage Halls lack fire-fighting arrangements.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the rules violators, he added.

The Commercial Plazas and buildings situated in Rawalpindi Division would also be challaned in this regard, he informed.