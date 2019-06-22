Junior squash players leave for Macau

ISLAMABAD: With a hope to retain the titles, Pakistan’s contingent has left for Macau to participate in the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships starting June 26.

Abbas Zeb won the Under-19 title last time. This time Pakistan is banking on Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif to win. Haris was the Under-17 champion.

Mohammad Farhan Hashmi and last time’s Under-15 winner Noor Zaman will play in the Under-17 category.

Mohammad Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will represent the country in the Under-15 event while Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will compete in the Under-13 age group. Squadron Leader Waqas Ahmad, treasurer Pakistan Squash Federation, is the team’s manager while Fazal Shah is the coach.