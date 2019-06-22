Junior squash players leave for Macau

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: With a hope to retain the titles, Pakistan’s contingent has left for Macau to participate in the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships starting June 26.
Abbas Zeb won the Under-19 title last time. This time Pakistan is banking on Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif to win. Haris was the Under-17 champion.
Mohammad Farhan Hashmi and last time’s Under-15 winner Noor Zaman will play in the Under-17 category.
Mohammad Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will represent the country in the Under-15 event while Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will compete in the Under-13 age group. Squadron Leader Waqas Ahmad, treasurer Pakistan Squash Federation, is the team’s manager while Fazal Shah is the coach.
ISLAMABAD: With a hope to retain the titles, Pakistan’s contingent has left for Macau to participate in the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships starting June 26.
Abbas Zeb won the Under-19 title last time. This time Pakistan is banking on Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif to win. Haris was the Under-17 champion.
Mohammad Farhan Hashmi and last time’s Under-15 winner Noor Zaman will play in the Under-17 category.
Mohammad Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will represent the country in the Under-15 event while Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will compete in the Under-13 age group. Squadron Leader Waqas Ahmad, treasurer Pakistan Squash Federation, is the team’s manager while Fazal Shah is the coach.