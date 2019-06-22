Road accident claims five lives in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD: Five people, including a woman, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger bus collided with motorcycle-rickshaw in Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

Rescue officials said, the bus was going to Mansehra from Karachi when it met the ill-fated accident near Muzaffargarh's Chowk Sarwar, reported a private news channel.

Rescue officials said due to over-speeding the bus driver lost the control and it collided with the motorcycle-rickshaw coming from the opposite side. The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.