Pak women team finish 6th in Fed Cup

ISLAMABAD: Sara Mansoor won her lone match as Pakistan women tennis team lost 1-2 to Turkmenistan to finish 6th in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sara Mansoor beat Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3 to register lone win. Sarah Mahboob Khan then lost the second match to make the tie even. In the doubles match, the Pakistani pair fought hard but could not overcome their opponents.

Results: Sara Mansoor bt Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3; Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva bt Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-2, 6-1; Anastasiya Azimbayeva/Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva bt Sara Mansoor/Sarah Mahboob Khan 6-4, 7-5.