Land identified for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sargodha: minister

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Friday 1400-acre land had been identified in Sargodha district for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and its inauguration would be held within next one month.

Talking to media during his visit here, he said that rural housing schemes were also being started in 36 villages of the province. He said that 50 houses would be constructed in each village and total Rs 400,000 to 500,000 would be spent on each housing unit.

The Punjab minister also paid visit to Khushab and reviewed proposed lands for new housing project being launched under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. The owners of private housing schemes would also be allotted 20 per cent quota in new housing project after completing legal formalities, he said. He said that 200,000 Kanal land had been declared across province for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. He said that two per cent quota would also be allocated for journalists.

He said that the housing scheme was a transparent housing project to accommodate low-income people while rules and regulations were also being prepared for the project.

The masses would be provided homes on easy installments and in this regard consultations were under way with the BoP, Meezan Bank and HBFC, he told. The loans would be granted for 15 to 20 years period, he said and added that the government was striving to fulfill its commitment for provision of housing units to deserving people. The minister also visited Shaheenabad and Faisalabad roads to review proposed lands for the housing project and also issued instructions to the officials concerned in this regard.