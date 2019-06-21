Karate body to celebrate Int’l Olympic Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association is celebrating International Olympic Day on June 23 with the collaboration of Pakistan Karate Federation (PJF). All affiliated clubs of Lahore District will participate in this championship. Each time will consist of 5 players and tournament will be played on knock-out system.
