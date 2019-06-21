close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
June 22, 2019

Karate body to celebrate Int’l Olympic Day

Sports

June 22, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore District Karate Association is celebrating International Olympic Day on June 23 with the collaboration of Pakistan Karate Federation (PJF). All affiliated clubs of Lahore District will participate in this championship. Each time will consist of 5 players and tournament will be played on knock-out system.

