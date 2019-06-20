Asjad, Babar make it to Asian Snooker semis

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal and Babar Masih reached the semifinals of the ongoing ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2019 being held at Doha, Qatar.

In their quarterfinals, Asjad Iqbal beat Siyavosh Mozayani of Iran with a difference of 5-1 frames with the points being 72-41, 0-61, 94-36 (66), 66-65 (59), 65-9 (61), 79-0 (78), and in the his quarter-final match, Babar Masih defeated compatriot M Bilal 5-2 and the points of the frames were 28-65, 99-21 (65), 19-80(50), 100-1 (70), 71-25 (50), 98-28 (98), 70-32.

The semi-final of the championships will be of Best of 9 Frames in which Asjad Iqbal (Pak) will play Pankaj Advani (India) while Babar Masih (Pak) face Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon (Thailand) while the final will be of Best of 11 Frames.

Meanwhile, the ACBS 6Red Asian Snooker Championship 2019 will be held from June 21 (Friday) to 25 June at Doha.