Summer in Turbat

Summer has come with multiple issues for the people of Turbat where the temperature was recorded above than 50 C at the start of June. Turbat is already known as one of the hottest cities of Pakistan. The summer becomes unbearable for the people of Turbat, who undergo water crises and shortage of electricity.

People are neither able to gain access to drinkable water, nor rest nor continue their businesses in the summer due to loadshedding. So, the people of Turbat humbly request the authorities to reduce the long hours of loadshedding to protect the people of the area from such unbearable weather.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat