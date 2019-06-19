Yuvraj seeks permission to feature in foreign league

NEW DELHI: A week after announcing his international and first-class retirement, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has formally written to the BCCI seeking permission to play in foreign T20 leagues. Calling time on his glorious career, Yuvraj expressed his desire to play in the overseas leagues for “fun” - something that the active Indian players are barred from participating in. The offers to play in these leagues are understood to have played a part in Yuvraj announcing his retirement. “I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” said the 37-year-old at his retirement event. Previously, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan were permitted to participate in the T10 League in the UAE since they’d already retired from international and first-class cricket.