International events lined up for Pak squash players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players will feature in several international events in the next few months.

Pakistan’s top-ranked player Tayyab Aslam is seeded fourth and got a bye in the first round of the $30,000 QSF Open, which will be held in July in Qatar. He has also entered his name to play in the Open De France (PSA World Tour Silver) to be held in Nantes, France in September.

He has also submitted his name for the $30,000 HKFC International Squash Open slated to take place in Hong Kong in September. He will most likely be seen in action in the $30,000 Malaysian Open as well, which is scheduled for September in Kuala Lumpur.

Asim Khan is also in the main draw of the QSF Open, where he is seeded 8th and got a bye in the first round. He will then play the $30,000 Houston Open, which is scheduled to be held in Houston, USA in August.

Farhan Zaman is the 9/16th seed in the QSF Open and he is drawn against the unseeded Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong in the first round. Ammad Fareed is also the 9/16th seed in the QSF Open. He will face the unseeded Yuri Farneti of Italy in the first round. He has also entered his name to play in the HKFC International Squash Open and the Malaysian Open.

Ahsan Ayaz has entered his name to play in the Houston Open. He has also submitted his name for the $10,000 Nash Cup in Canada in September, and the $5,000 Aspin Cup (World Championship qualifier) in Canada in September.

Israr Ahmed is the 9/16th seed in the QSF Open and he will be playing against the unseeded Jean-Pierre Brits of South Africa in the first round. He has also entered his name to play in the HKFC International Squash Open and the Malaysian Open.