NA-205 election: PM visits Khangharh

SUKKUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Khan Gharh in Ghotki on Wednesday where he met Mehr tribe elder Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and condoled with him over the demise of his brother, federal minister Sardar Ali Muhammed Khan Mahar.

He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Muhammed Mian Soomro, Fehmida Mirza and MNA Ghous Bakhash Khan Mahar. Ali Gohar Khan Mahar raised several political and developmental issues including the issue of gas royalty with the prime minister. Gohar also introduced the late minister’s son and their candidate for NA-205 by-election Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan to the prime minister.

Later, the prime minister had lunch with the GDA leadership and social elite of the area and discussed the political scene of the province.

Meanwhile, PPP’s candidate for the by-election, Abdul Bari Pitafi approached the Election Commission of Pakistan asking it to take notice of the prime minister’s visit. In his petition, Pitafi has challenged the prime minister’s visit to Ghotki at a time when the election schedule has been announced, terming it an attempt to influence the outcome of the election.