Four of a family among eight abducted in Okara

OKARA: Eight people, including four members of a family, were abducted here on Tuesday.

Aima Bibi, wife of Irfan, and Samira Bibi, wife of Javed, were allegedly abducted by four persons at Fatehpur. Riaz Bibi, wife of Muhammad Ismail and her three children, Ali, Jannat Fatima and Zamin were allegedly abducted at gun point at Hussain Mor. Rani Bibi, wife of Abdul Majeed, was allegedly abducted by accused Manzoor Ahmad, Naveed and their accomplices.

Sana Bibi, wife of Riaz Ahmad and a resident of Maulia Chishti village, was allegedly abducted by accused Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Asif and their accomplices. Cases have been registered accordingly by the police.

TWO INJURED AS GUN GOES OFF: Two people were injured when a gun of a security guard went off accidentally on Faisalabad Road on Tuesday.

Salman Mustafa advocate and Shabbir Hussain were on their way alongside a road when suddenly the gun of security guard of a sweet shop went off accidentally. As a result, both sustained bullet injuries.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at 36/4 village on Tuesday.

Nawab Bibi ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic issue.

FIVE DACOITS HELD: Sadar police on Tuesday arrested five alleged dacoits from Wali Chowk.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Ismail, Sajid Ali and Muhammad Wasim and recovered weapons from them.

The police have registered a case.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was crushed to death in an accident on Chuchak Road on Tuesday.

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist Wilayat Khan died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

MEDICAL STORE SEALED: The deputy drug controller on Tuesday sealed a medical store for selling expired medicines.

The officer sealed the medical store and lodged a case against medical store owner Inamul Haq.