Replies submitted in IHC as Nawaz seeks bail on medical grounds

Officials say ex-PM’s health condition stable under ongoing treatment

ISLAMABAD: The superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail and a medical officer on Monday submitted their replies in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the health status of former premier Nawaz Sharif, who had sought suspension of his sentence on medical grounds in Al Azizia Steel Mills case in a second petition. In a report submitted by them, it was stated that Nawaz Sharif had been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other diseases. It also stated that ex-premier had a heart bypass surgery in the years between 2011 and 2016 and stents were placed in the years 2001 and 2017. The court was informed that Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was better under the current medical treatment, offered to him. When he was asked to undergo an ECG medical test, he refused it, added the statement. Besides his blood pressure and sugar reports are also attached with the overall health status report including a list of medicines which his doctors recommended for him. Importantly, the jail superintendent also pleaded with the court to dispose of Nawaz Sharif’s bail application. On June 11, the IHC had adjourned hearing on the petition and deferred it till June 19 while a notice was issued to director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi to submit their response over the matter. A two judge IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had presided over the hearing. –Sabah