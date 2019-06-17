close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 18, 2019

Two policemen killed in Karachi

National

June 18, 2019

KARACHI: Two policemen were killed when unidentified armed men opened fire at them in Orangi Town area of the city in early hours of Monday. According to rescue sources the firing incident took place in Orangi Town No 4 area at around 8am in which two policemen identified as Sepoy Allahdita and Sepoy Ahmed Ali were killed. However, according to police sources, both the police personnel were on their way to report for duty when they were fired at by four armed men who were riding two motorcycles. A police team reached the site and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

