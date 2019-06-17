Police recover missing children in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Police recovered four missing children and handed over them to their parents in Musafir Khana area. The heirs of the missing children had filed their complaints at the police station last night. Under the supervision of the ASP Khoso, police team recovered the children. It was learnt that the children left their houses when they were rebuked by their parents. The ASP advised the parents to monitor activities of their children.

Poster competition at IUB: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s Political Science Department organised a poster competition for students to highlight gender discrimination, human rights and violence against children on Monday.

According to spokesman for the university, the participating students made 20 posters and effectively displayed social evils through their creative work. Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Memona Ghani praised the efforts of Department of Political Science Chairman for raising awareness about important social problems among the youth.