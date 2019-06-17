close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

CDA resumes work at Park Enclave

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has again started developmental activities after a lapse of nearly 3 years. Park enclave had become yet another stuck project of CDA. However under the instructions of the government, stalled sectors have been revived. As a first step developmental activity has commenced at park enclave 1. The owners of plots had deposited billions in this project and the project could not be completed since 2010. However, now the developmental activities started after a break of four years. The CDA chairman personally inspected and visited the ground breaking of the bridge at PE-1. Being constructed at a cost of Rs86 million the tenders have been awarded at a much lower rates than the NIT which stood at 130 million.

