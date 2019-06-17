China Tourism & Cultural Week from today

Islamabad China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 will be inaugurated here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on June 18, aiming to showcase China’s landscapes, tourism, culture and art.

China Cultural Center in collaboration with Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan would organise ‘Chinese Musical, Dance and Cultural Show’ in celebration of Chinese Tourism and Cultural Week 2019, an official of China Cultural Center in Pakistan told APP on Monday.

He said that the event would be attended by Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Minister, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

The cultural activities includes a lecture, Chinese puppet show, China opera mix, Duo dance pursuit of the heart, folk music ensemble, dance performances and magic. A series of activities, including a photo show, a dragon boat festival, a Chinese tourism product display and Chinese theatrical performances, will be held over the week.