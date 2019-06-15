Not 350 but 28 references pending with SJC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday revealed that only 28 cases, including the two presidential references, are pending before it.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Supreme Court, the SJC clarified that only 28 cases, including the two presidential references, are pending before it.

The disclosure came from the Supreme Court Public Relations Officer after leaders of lawyers’ organisations had told media that the SJC had about 350 references pending.

"Since the last few days, discussions on electronic and print media convey an impression that around 350 references are pending with the Supreme Judicial Council", says the Supreme Court statement.

It said that the figures repeatedly quoted by various people are not only erroneous but also misleading and contrary to the facts.

It clarified that 426 complaints/references had been received in the Supreme Judicial Council, adding that all of them were processed and after going through various stages of process as per “The Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Enquiry 2005”, 398 cases have been disposed of and only 28 cases, including the two presidential references, are pending before it.

It further clarified that all the cases are in process and will be disposed of in due course of time.