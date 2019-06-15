Bilawal meets Maryam today

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said his party would never compromise on its democratic right of speaking for the people even if all party leaders are put in jails.

While addressing the media after reaching Lahore on Saturday, Bilawal said no matter how many cases were made against the PPP leadership they would not compromise on the rights of people. “PPP is not a party which cows down and is sold out. We have struggled along with the workers against the oppressors and dictators for the last 50 years and will continue resisting the fascist and dictatorial regimes,”adding that “do whatever you like”. He said after the massive cut in Punjab’s development allocations in the current budget, the social sector, especially health and education, would suffer badly. He warned that 40 million Pakistanis would be pushed below the poverty line if the present budget is approved. He said reducing Punjab’s development budget to Rs230 million from previously Rs600 million, would badly hamper growth in every sector and it was nothing but economic terrorism.

PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Hasan Murtaza and other leaders were also present. “Who would bear the brunt of such a massive cut? The rulers are bringing amnesty schemes and other bailout packages for the rich classes while the rights of the poor are being robbed in broad daylight in the name of taxes,” Bilawal said. He strongly criticised the PTI government for cutting the share of provinces and providing relief only to the rich classes, while taxing the poor, saying “It is not one but two Pakistans. It is our moral duty to raise voice and protest against this budget, and we will take to the streets against this anti-people and anti-poor budget very soon.” Bilawal recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide but not acquire loans from the IMF. “Now the PM had forced the entire nation to commit suicide by taking a huge loan from the IMF,” he added. Bilawal alleged that the PTI government is invading the democratic and political rights of the opposition parties. He posed a question to people, “if there is any difference between the Pakistan of dictators and Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’.” Bilawal said no single leader or party could solve the crises facing the country, adding all political forces would have to collectively endeavour to solve the problems facing people. He urged all political forces to join hands to resist the current proposed anti-people budget, adding he had offered support to the government on the issues of national interest but the puppet government refused that. He alleged that Imran Khan government is a fascist regime whose minister is on record saying that ‘hang 6,000 people and all differences would become resolved’. “I have never supported the PTM beyond certain limits. We have always struggled and voiced for the cause of democratic, economic and human rights for all,” Bilawal said, lamenting the National Assembly speaker had not issued the production orders for jailed elected representatives of North Waziristan and the PPP leaders. He alleged the government wanted to pass the budget fraudulently and that is why, production orders for Zardari and others were not issued. He said the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has invited him for a meeting on Sunday (today) at her place and “I will be meeting her.”

Bilawal condemned the government for arresting the PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. He alleged after PPP announced to come out against the government after Eid, the government started arresting the PPP leaders, as they knew that Asif Zardari could unite all opposition parties on single platform. He expressed sorrow that the judiciary and NAB chairman were also being victimised by the government just for dissenting its dictates. He criticised Punjab chief minister saying “an incapable prime minister selected an incapable man for the chief ministership of the largest province. How could a CM, who doesn’t know how to shake hands, run the province, he asked. Meanwhile, the PPP Chairaman chaired a meeting of party leaders at People’s Secretariat on Saturday to discuss the mass contact drive of the party. He said the fascist rulers have made the life worse than hell for those parties struggling for the realisation of the rights of the oppressed sections of society. He said an environment was created where all the right wing parties were made to fight against one another to prove themselves more loyal to the establishment than their competitors. He said the PPP was the only party that broke the status quo in the country. He vowed not to let the people alone in these times when masses were subjected to economic terrorism. He said the PPP is the party of people and he would soon visit the entire country to meet people. He said the PPP would never back down from its stance on the 18th Amendment, missing persons, civil courts, and warned Imran government is keeping every institution in the country under duress and suppression. He alleged that NAB chairman was also targeted under a conspiracy.

Agencies add: According to the PML-N sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz will meet at Jati Umra in Raiwind on Sunday (today). The PML-N party vice president had extended an invitation during a telephonic conversation with the PPP young leader. Sources said the two leaders would discuss current political situation following the 2019 budget announced by the government.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, meanwhile, clarified that the meeting with the PPP leader was finalised after taking Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif into confidence. She took to twitter saying, “All the decisions in the party are taken after the approval of Mian Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and other senior leaders. Discipline and party hierarchy are followed by all including me.” Earlier, taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto said “our PM is unaware of diplomatic protocols. The PTI government is snatching the rights and resources of other provinces. He said in a tweet that he would be stepping up work with all stakeholders on a feasible, practical and progressive master plan for Karachi. He said in 'Naya Pakistan’, even the legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi is not secure.

Bilawal’s tweets came in response to journalist Amar Guriro’s tweet in which he said, “Edhi Foundation will no more provide ambulance service to Karachi as 10 Edhi sheds across city and portions of three centres were demolished by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in the name of anti-encroachment drive that affected 70 per cent of communication system, used to operate ambulances.” “I have the mandate of the people of this province. I hold my head in shame that we have been unable to protect the poor and the helpless from this heartless so-called anti-encroachment drive. What does it say about us that not even Edhi’s legacy is secure in Naya Pakistan?,” Bilawal tweeted. The PPP leader said: “Those who are supposed to safeguard our rights and provide justice are unfortunately complicit in this atrocity. I’ve demanded Sindh government pass legislation mandating relocation, rehabilitation and compensation take place before any eviction.