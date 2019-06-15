Woman dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A woman was killed after falling from the rooftop of a building in the Lyari area of the city on Saturday.
According to rescue sources, an 80-year-old woman, Kulsoom, wife of Abdullah, fell from the rooftop of a building in Lyari’s Khadda Market. She was rushed to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where she succumbed to her injuries.
