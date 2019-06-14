Punjab Inter-Division Snooker C’ship from 17th

LAHORE: Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship will be organized under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from June 17 to 18, 2019.

All the nine divisional teams of Punjab province will feature in the Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship being held with the collaboration of Punjab Snooker Association.All the Divisional Sports Officers have been directed to conduct the trials in a transparent manner for the selection of divisional snooker teams. The trials for the selection of divisional snooker teams are underway from June 13 to 15, 2019 at all divisional headquarters of the province.

Meanwhile, All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship is set to commence under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Swimming Association at Gujrat Gymkhana Club Swimming on June 15, 2019 (today).

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will grace the occasion as chief guest. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Friday, said that All-Punjab Age Group Swimming Championship will provide an ideal opportunity to budding swimmers of the province to display their swimming potential.

According to details, the swimmers of Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age groups will feature in 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m free style events during the championship scheduled to commence at 4.00pm on June 15, 2019 at the above-mentioned venue.