Budget meant for people’s welfare: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the provincial cabinet meeting here Friday in which provincial budget 2019-20 was approved.

The meeting unanimously approved budget proposals 2019-20 along with the approval of finance bill 2019. The meeting also approved supplementary budget 2018-19 and revised estimates for the financial year 2018-19. It was decided to impose a ban on transfer of funds of three southern Punjab divisions to any other area and the decision was also made that the funds allocated for southern Punjab would be exclusively utilised for the same purpose.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the provincial ministers voluntarily announced a 10 percent cut in their salaries and the chief minister commended the performance of provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, adviser Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance and others adding that the team completed the difficult phase of budget preparation with hard work and we are thankful to the whole team. The budget made by the PTI government is meant for the welfare of the common man and their welfare has been given importance. Despite difficult circumstances, steps have been proposed to provide relief to the general public in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab budget depicts the PTI manifesto, he added.

The chief minister said that the balanced development of all the areas had been given importance in the budget along with the recommendation of necessary steps for the betterment of the social sector. It is the first time that durable steps have been proposed to develop the human resource in the province, he said. Southern Punjab and other backward areas were badly neglected in the past but the incumbent government has taken solid steps for the development and prosperity of southern part and other remote hinterlands, he said. Usman Buzdar said that realistic targets had been identified in the new budget and the priorities are selected keeping in view the basic necessities of the common man. This budget is not jugglery of figures but a realistic document of balanced public development. The solid foundation of the durable development has been laid in the province, he added. He said that opposition was busy in making hue and cry while the government would continue to accelerate the journey of public development forward with consistent efforts. A close liaison will be maintained and meetings will be continued with the assembly members during the budget session, he added. Secretary finance briefed the cabinet about the salient features of the provincial budget and annual development programme. Cabinet members also presented their proposals and the chief minister signed the budget documents.

Pervaiz: Usman Buzdar has praised Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for running the House appreciably during budget session whereas Ch Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the chief minister on presenting the people’s budget of the province in difficult circumstances.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had called on Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the Speaker's Chambers here Friday. On this occasion, Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja was also present. Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed the hope that the government would solve the problems of the poor and provide them maximum possible facilities. Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan also held a meeting with Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi.