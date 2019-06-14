close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

Deadly disease

June 15, 2019

Pakistan is facing a health crisis with rising rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which disproportionately affect poor families, with possible side effects of disability and premature death, and worsening poverty as people pay for medical treatment out of their own pockets.

Furthermore, dreaded diseases such as dengue and Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fevers have been reported too, along with measles encephalitis and neonatal tetanus.

Rushan Ahmed Khan

Karachi

