Ashiana, Ramzan mills casesCourt orders to produce Hamza onnext hearing

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan sugar mills and Ashiana housing scheme corruption cases with an order to NAB to produce Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Shahbaz Sharif, in the court on the next date of hearing.

The court marked attendance of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in both cases. Shahbaz had skipped previous hearings of both cases due to his London visit for medical reasons. However, he appeared in the court on Thursday. The court asked NAB prosecutor about absence of Hamza Shahbaz. The prosecutor replied that he was on physical remand currently. The court directed the NAB authorities for ensuring the presence of Hamza Shahbaz on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing the court, stated that he did not commit any corruption and he was being tried in fake cases. He said he was abroad for medical treatment and came back to face the charges. He claimed he saved billions of rupees of the public exchequer, but he was being ‘rewarded’ with cases against him. The court adjourned the hearing in Ramzan sugar mills case till June 26 and Ashiana-e-Iqbal scheme case till June 29.

Meanwhile, Khwaja brothers were presented before the court in Paragon Housing Society scandal. The court extended their judicial remand for 14 days and ordered for their production in the court on June 27.

Former railways minister Kh Saad Rafique also spoke to the media after the court proceedings. He said the opposition need not take to the streets against the budget as the public would themselves do it. The budget had evoked a public outcry, and soon the government too would be crying aloud, he claimed. “Khan has blessed the public with tsunami of inflation,” the ex-minister said and claimed that Imran Khan’s government would soon be sent packing.

APP adds: Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings. NAB prosecutor submitted that Hamza Shahbaz had been arrested in Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases and his physical remand would expire on June 26, in response to a court query.