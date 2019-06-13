Symposium arranged on salivary gland

The Department of ENT of the MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) arranged a one-day symposium on the salivary gland.

The symposium was organised by Pak Society of Otorhinolaryngology, said a press release.

The symposium helped to educate the participants to update their knowledge about salivary gland malignancy, it said adding, “This will help to decrease morbidity and mortality rate of salivary glands.”

Approximately 200 patients per months visit KTH ENT OPD with salivary gland diseases. The symposium panelists were educationists and clinicians in the field of ENT/Oncology.

They shared educational and clinical experiences with the audience.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students benefited from the symposium.

This symposium was arranged to serve as a platform for sharing views on important regarding salivary gland malignancy and its management.

ENT Prof Dr Zakirullah, President ENT Society KP Chapter, welcomed the audience. He highlighted the importance of the salivary disease, especially cancer its early diagnosis and treatment.

The professor emphasized excellent training of young doctors in these diseases.