close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
June 13, 2019

Over 5,000 applied for Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR

Top Story

A
Agencies
June 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The number of people to apply for Tax Amnesty Scheme continues to rise as more than 5,000 people have applied under the scheme, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it has been decided to register prize bonds worth Rs40,000 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will release a circular in the coming days in this regard.

The statement further stated that the number of those seeking amnesty would increase once the prize bonds are registered. On the other hand, the FBR has collected the data of those using expensive cars and traveling by air and banks will also provide complete required data by June 15, the statement added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story