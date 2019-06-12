AHF to help Pakistan in int’l hockey revival

LAHORE: Recognising Pakistan’s importance in world’s hockey, the international Hockey Federation and Asian Hockey Federation has decided to play its part in the revival of the sport in Pakistan.

The assurance came from FIH executive member and AHF Chief Executive Tayyab Ikram during his meeting with Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Asif Bajwa here at the National Hockey Federation on Wednesday.

Tayyab and Bajwa in their meeting discussed in to details of finding ways of bringing back international hockey to Pakistan. Later Bajwa told media that PHF and AHF have agreed to open a High Performance Academy in Pakistan which would help revive international hockey here.

Tayyab identifying the importance of Pakistan hockey stated that no fine of any kind was imposed on the PHF. He further stated that Pakistan and India series is of pivotal importance for AHF and it will play its part in its revival.

The tournament, which will continue till June 17, is being participated by teams Larkana, Muzaffargarh, Sukkur, Mirpur, Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Dadu, Jhelum, Kohat, Bahawalnagar, DI Khan and AJK to be divided into six groups.