Hundreds take part in Brent Eid festival

LONDON: The Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, praised children’s charity Barnardo’s for celebrating the diversity of the borough and bringing local communities together at an Eid festival.

According to a statement, around 300 people attended the festival to mark the end of Ramadan at St Raphael’s Children’s Centre in Wembley last week and they were joined by Cllr Muhammed Butt and Cllr Arshad Mahmood. The event included rhythmic sounds from an Asian drummer and a DJ with families taking to the dance floor of the children’s centre. The festival was an opportunity for parents to get information about Brent Children’s Centres . Brent Mayor Ezeajughi said: “It is a fantastic event and as an environment it shows the strength of our diverse communities and it shows the multicultural unity we have in Brent of bringing everyone together.”

St Raphael’s Children’s Centre is run in partnership with Barnardo’s and Brent Council. A second Eid festival event will take place at Alperton Children’s Centre on Saturday (15 June) from 11.30am to 3pm.

Clare Pritchard, Assistant Director for Barnardo’s in London, said: “This is a wonderful way for our families in the local area to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the funds raised from the day will go towards providing new outdoor play equipment for the centre.”