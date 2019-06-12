72 persons arrested in crackdown

LAHORE: Civil Lines division police claimed to have arrested 72 criminals and seized arms in a crackdown.

Police arrested 72 persons on different charges and seized seven pistols, bullets, 03kg charas, more than 01kg heroin and 46 litre of liquor. The crackdown was launched after Civil Lines Division sP Dost Muhammad had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Police busted gangs and arrested their seven members. One car, four bikes, three mobile phones and 1.5 lakh rupees were recovered from them. Police also arrested 32 persons for violating the laws regarding wheelie, prices, begging, firing, loudspeaker, rent and kite flying.