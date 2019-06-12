close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
BR
Bureau report
June 13, 2019

KP CM to give audience to sacked BoK officers

National

BR
Bureau report
June 13, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is likely to give audience to five officers of the Bank of Khyber (BoK), who were sacked during the previous provincial government.

The dismissed employees included Haider Ali, Association president (officer grade-1), Farmanullah Khan, general secretary, Assistant Vice-President (AVP), Haroon Minhaj, AVP, Amanullah, joint secretary (AVP) and Ayaz Ahmad, VP.

Their services were terminated for what was alleged as “subversive activities”. The sacked officers were members of the officers association of the bank. A cabinet committee led by the then senior minister Sikandar Sherpao and a parliamentary committee led by the then chief minister Pervez Khattak had been constituted to fix responsibility in the matter. The cabinet, as well as the parliamentary committee, had submitted reports whereby these bodies called for the reinstatement of the sacked employees also.

