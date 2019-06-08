‘Wrong No 2’ takes lead at box office

KARACHI: Geo Films in collaboration with distribution club present “Wrong No 2” continues to shine at domestic box office, the film has topped PKR 67.5 million in the three days of Eid.



Sami Khan and Neelam Munir starrer opened to big numbers on day one.

It has seen massive growth on Eid three days. Yasir Nawaz directorial film had the biggest opening among all Eid releases.

‘Wrong No 2’ has raked in stunning numbers in its first three days in Pakistan. Eid is always the biggest occasion at the box office and ‘Wrong No 2’ has seen massive earned over the three days of Eid. The film has registered the second biggest opening Weekend of 2019 and is only behind Avengers: Endgame.

‘Wrong Number 2’ is a sequel to the 2015 film ‘Wrong No’. The movie has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and stars Sami Khan and Neelam Munir in lead roles. It also features Jawed Sheikh, Mehmood Aslam, Nayyar Ejaz, and Danish Nawaz. The film has performed its best in Karachi where it has a gigantic lead over other films.

Similarly, ‘Wrong No 2’s performance in the mass pockets of Punjab is remarkable too. Film’s opening Weekend has been the biggest one for director Yasir Nawaz as well as the stars Neelam Munir and Sami Khan. With Saturday and Sunday ahead, the five days extended weekend of the film will definitely go over the 100 million mark. ‘Wrong No 2’ did really well in UAE as film saw a solid growth on its second day and took its two days total close to 60000 Dirhams. Film directed by Yasir Nawaz and co-produced by Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir and Hassan Zia for YNH Films. Shiekh Amjad Rasheed of IMGC is also the co-producer of the film.