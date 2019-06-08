Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces embraced martyrdom and three sustained injuries in a bomb explosion in the Degan area in Boya tehsil in North Waziristan on Saturday, sources said.

The sources said that a vehicle of the security forces was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the roadside in the Degan area. Two soldiers were martyred and three injured in the blast.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Noor Mohammad and Sepoy Raza Mohammad. The injured soldiers included Waqas, Rahat and Saddam.

It is the second attack on the security forces in almost the same area in North Waziristan in two days.

On Friday, four Pakistan Army officers were martyred and another four were wounded in an explosion caused by an IED planted by the roadside in Khar Kamar area of North Waziristan.

The martyred officers included Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Kareem Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood, Captain Arifullah Marwat and Lance Havaldar Zaheer Ahmad. The wounded soldiers included Sepoy Amjad, Sepoy Arif, Sepoy Aslam and Sepoy Sakhawat. All were critically injured and are under treatment in a military hospital.