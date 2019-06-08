Ratios vs numbers

It is common these days to compare the number of Indian MNC CEOS to the number of Pakistani CEOS. We need to please stop degrading others' worth; everyone is capable enough to do wonders – what really matters is proper guidance and hard work.

If there are more Indians in foreign organisations or other international forums, then kindly remind yourself also of India's huge population. Always compare ratios, rather than numbers.

Imtiaz Ali Lakhan, Ghotki