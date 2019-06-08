close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
AFP
June 9, 2019

10m French tune in for Women’s WC opener

Sports

AFP
June 9, 2019

PARIS: Some ten million viewers tuned in to see the Women’s World Cup opening game on Friday as the 24 nation tournament got off to a colourful start. The tournament is being broadcast by both public and cable television in France with Friday’s opener, a 4-0 win for France over South Korea, going out on the TF1 channel. A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes in Paris to watch the start of what is billed as the biggest women’s World Cup yet.

More From Sports