10m French tune in for Women’s WC opener

PARIS: Some ten million viewers tuned in to see the Women’s World Cup opening game on Friday as the 24 nation tournament got off to a colourful start. The tournament is being broadcast by both public and cable television in France with Friday’s opener, a 4-0 win for France over South Korea, going out on the TF1 channel. A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes in Paris to watch the start of what is billed as the biggest women’s World Cup yet.
