Sacrifices of army officers will not go waste: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of three army officers and a soldier in North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, he said that the martyrs were heroes of the nation and the nation was proud of their sacrifices.

He was sure that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste. Sirajul Haq said that the nation stood behind its armed forces and the nefarious designs of the enemy to disrupt peace in the country would never succeed.

Sirajul Haq will return home on Sunday after a two-week stay in Saudi Arabia. The JI chief performed Aitkaf at the Haram e Makkah. During Aitkaf he made special prayers for the glory of Islam and peace and stability in the country besides liberation of Held Kashmir, Palestine and other occupied Muslim areas and the solution of the Ummah;s major problems.

Meanwhile, the JI Acting Ameer Liaqat Baloch in his message said that the martyrdom of three officers and soldiers in Northern Waziristan and FC officials and citizens in a terrorist attack at Harnai were highly alarming.

He said the sacrifices of the armed forces for national security and against terrorism were praiseworthy. He said the financial sacrifice of the armed forces due to budget constraints was also commendable.

Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan was facing international conspiracies besides India’s unholy designs. He said that a strong defence and national unity were the proper answer to the challenges. He said that at a time when India’s atrocities in held Kashmir were on the increase. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to his Indian counterpart for dialogue reflected a weak stance.