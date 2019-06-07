Chinese deputy chief of mission meets Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission of China in Pakistan Lijian Zhao called on former interior minister and Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik on Friday at his residence.

China Ambassador greeted Senator Rehman Malik and Pakistani nation on Eidul Fitr and both exchanged best wishes for Pakistani and Chinese nations. Both discussed in detail the bilateral relations, regional current situation and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reiterated that China and Pakistan stand committed to successful completion of CPEC.

Senator Rehman Malik said that CPEC guarantees progress, peace, stability and prosperity for the entire region adding that enemies who remain inimical to CPEC will not succeed in their nefarious designs against it. He thanked Lijian Zhao for his visits and best wishes on Eid.