Malir police arrest three ‘target killers of MQM-H’

The District Malir police have arrested three alleged target killers associated with the Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H).

According to SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police carried out a raid in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II on a tip-off and arrested the three suspects. The police also found explosives and weapons on them.

The suspects were identified as Gulfaam, Faizan and Hidayat Hussain. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to their involvement in target killings, armed clashes between MQM-H and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, arson, armed robberies and damage to public and private properties.

They were also wanted by the Steel Town, Malir City, Landhi, Zaman Town and other police stations of Karachi in a number of target killing and dacoity cases. The suspects had also been arrested earlier and were imprisoned. Further investigations are under way.