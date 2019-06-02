Cash, valuables taken away

PAKPATTAN: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Mahboob Ahmad of Faisalabad was on his way when two armed dacoits intercepted him near Thrukkhani and snatched cash and other valuables. Two dacoits entered a shop at Chak Asadullahpur and looted valuables. They shot at and injured Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Ayaz on resistance.

Bandits stormed into a shop and took away articles.