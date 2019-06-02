Nine killed, 45 injured in Punjab road accidents

BUREWALA: Two passengers were killed while 30 others sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 253/EB on Sunday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Dunyapur from Lahore when it overturned while saving a motorcycle-rickshaw on Lahore Road.

As a result, Ahmad Nawaz and Amir Sohail were killed on the spot while 30 others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 and police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital.

Sources told that the bus was overloaded and several persons were travelling on the roof of the bus to reach their hometowns to celebrate Eid.

APP adds from Rajanpur: Three people were killed while 10 others sustained multiple injuries when a bus overturned at Kotla Naseer here on Sunday.

According to the district administration, a bus was heading towards Peshawar from Karachi when it overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist.

As a result, Liaqat from Swat, Imran from Karachi and an unidentified woman died on the spot while 10 others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

APP adds from MUZAFFARGARH: Four members of a family were killed and five others sustained injuries in a collision between a pick-up and a van near Shahwala Jungle

Khanpur Bagga Shair on Sunday. Those killed in the accident were identified as Rafiq, Madni, Tehseen and Arshad. The injured were identified as Maulvi Ismail, Jahanzeb, Nadeem, Amjad and Aurangzaib. Eyewitnesses said that the accident took place due to over speeding. The van was carrying the all persons to Bahawalpur from Rawalpindi for celebrating the Eid.