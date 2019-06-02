Nine killed, 20 injured in road accidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: At least nine people were killed and 20 others injured in different road accidents including a collision between a speedy passenger coach with a rickshaw in Kashmore on Sunday. The accident occurred at Manghar Phatak, when a Karachi-to-Mazaffarabad bound speedy coach hit the rickshaw and as a result at least five passengers were killed on the spot and 10 others injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy and medical treatment respectively. The police stated that the incident occurred due to over speeding of the passenger vehicle, while two of the dead victims were identified as Hakim Naich, Akhtar Hussain and three others. In another collision, a passenger coach hit a motorcycle in Kandiaro, resulting the death of the motorcyclist Muhmeer’s wife Bhagul, while the husband got serious injuries. In another incident at the Indus Highway, a car collided with a passenger van causing the death of three people, while 15 others were injured. One of the dead victim is Tanveer Lashari.