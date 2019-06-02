Gang of highwaymen busted in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: The police busted a gang of highwaymen, who were involved in depriving tourists and locals of their valuables and cash since long.

"We have arrested a group of gangsters involved in robberies in the Kaghan valley," Israr Shah, a sub-inspector (SI) at the Kaghan Police Station, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that the police had been receiving complaints that a group of highwaymen was involved in robberies and looting tourists and locals. The SI said that the group was also involved in grabbing the land of locals through fake documents. "We can't share information with media at this stage. We would be in a position to share some important information with you after completion of the investigation," said Israr Shah.

Also in the day, a prisoner Babar Shah was released from district jail Mansehra after the provincial government paid an amount of Rs155, 000 fine which he could not pay.