Another polio case emerges in Bannu

ISLAMABAD: An 11-month old girl in Bannu fell prey to polio on Saturday, taking Pakistan’s polio case count to 21 so far this year.

Of the 21 confirmed cases in Pakistan, 11 have been reported from Bannu Division (7 from district Bannu and 4 from District North Waziristan), informs a press statement issued by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

The latest victim is a resident of Sedgai, UC Takhti Khel, Tehsil Sub-Division Wazir, district Bannu. She has zero history of routine immunisation, but is reported to have had seven doses of oral polio vaccine during the sub-national immunisation days; this information is currently being investigated.

According to the mother, the child was alright when she developed fever. Initial weakness in both lower limbs was followed by the upper limbs also being subsequently affected due to rapid progression of paralysis. The child belongs to a poor family with no history of travel. She had had her last dose of oral polio vaccine on April 24, 2019 before onset of symptoms. “Parents are requested not to believe in fake propaganda against polio vaccine and to get their children immunised in each campaign,” the PM’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta stated, adding that a special polio campaign has been scheduled in Bannu Division immediately after Eid.

“Technical experts are of the view that if poliovirus circulation was not controlled, it will soon engulf the neighbouring divisions as well,” added Babar, who has startlingly predicted that Pakistan will close 2019 with more than 50 cases.