Tiffany’s runs away with Eid Cup title

LAHORE: Showing complete control and endurance, Tiffany’s on Saturday won the Eid Cup race that took place here at the Lahore Race Club.

Tiffany’s was favourite and right from the start it paced and raced to the winner’s place on the day when there were another six Bhalwal Plates races and Bholi Bhali, Nice One, Lahori Sayeen, JF Thunder, Banjo, and Wali Choice were the winners. To start the evening, Bholi Bhali galloped to the top position in the maiden race for the equines and fillies of the Lahore Race Club entering the field of competition for the first time. From among 14 participating horses Bau Jee was second and Zil Prince was third. In the second race favourite Nice One claimed its rightful place with an unexpected Aye Muskan bringing smile on its owners face by taking second place and She Is Rawal, which was on fluke was third. In the third race Lahori Sayeen staged an upset to be the winner. In the fourth race, JF Thunder also staged an upset when Easy Day was favourite. The winner was followed by Hamayoun Choice and Neeli De Malika at second and third positions respectively which too were surprise entries in the top three. In the fifth race another upset was staged when Banjo became first with Wahab Choice was surprising second and favourite was pushed to the third place. In the sixth race which was Eid Cub and all the three pre-race predicted horses were the winners with Tiffany’s taking first place, Four Chaar Ha second and Abdullah Princess third.

In the seventh race Wali Choice was the winner with Natalia becoming second and Abbas Princess claiming the third place.