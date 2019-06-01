close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Qadri prays for Muslim unity

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Minhajul Quran Quaid Dr Tahirul Qadri has said the faithful, who pray and seek forgiveness, are most dear to Allah.

Addressing participants in Atiqaf City through video link, he said Shab-e-Qadar was revealed by Allah through His Holy book and His last Prophet (PBUH). Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) once said Almighty Allah has blessed his Umma with the gift of the grandeur night of pray.

“It is one of the nights when blessing and mercy of Allah are abundant; sins are forgiven, prays are accepted,” he added. He said all prays are accepted on Shab-e-Qadar and he prayed Allah to bless the Muslim Umma with unity and solidarity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore