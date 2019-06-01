Qadri prays for Muslim unity

Minhajul Quran Quaid Dr Tahirul Qadri has said the faithful, who pray and seek forgiveness, are most dear to Allah.

Addressing participants in Atiqaf City through video link, he said Shab-e-Qadar was revealed by Allah through His Holy book and His last Prophet (PBUH). Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) once said Almighty Allah has blessed his Umma with the gift of the grandeur night of pray.

“It is one of the nights when blessing and mercy of Allah are abundant; sins are forgiven, prays are accepted,” he added. He said all prays are accepted on Shab-e-Qadar and he prayed Allah to bless the Muslim Umma with unity and solidarity.