Sun Jun 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Teenage boy found dead

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

A teenage boy was found dead from the outskirts of the city on Saturday. According to police officials, locals informed them about the presence of the body in Ali Akbar Shah Goth within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later shifted to a morgue for identification.

According to Station House Officer Salahuddin, the victim, who is yet to be identified, was aged between 13-14 years.

He was apparently strangled to death with the help of shoe lace, while the actual cause of death would be cleared after the postmortem report. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

