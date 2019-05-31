close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

MNA Riaz Fatyana’s brother arrested for fraud

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested brother of PTI lawmaker Riaz Ahmad Fatyana from the Lahore High Court following dismissal of his pre-arrest bail petition in a land fraud case.

The ACE had lodged a case against Aftab Fatyana and others on charges of tempering with the record of Revenue Department in Kamalia to get a 50-acre piece of land transferred to his name he already had sold to complainant Ahmad Kamboh.

The ACE’s counsel told the court that Aftab Fatyana had been found guilty in investigation and he did not deserve relief of the bail. He said custody of the accused was required to complete investigation and to arrest his accomplices.

On the other side, the defence counsel termed the case baseless and politically motivated. Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, however, dismissed the bail petition and the ACE personnel arrested Aftab Fatyana.

