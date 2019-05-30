‘PHF forensic audit report expected near end-June’

KARACHI: PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has said that he has been elected as PHF secretary on the recommendations of a standing committee of Senate.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the forensic audit of PHF has been completed and its report is expected near the end of June. He further said that whatever action is recommended by the Pakistan Auditor General would be made public.

Bajwa reiterated that as PHF secretary he was making efforts from day one and was taking all Olympians in confidence for the progress of the national game. He said he had met Olympians in Lahore and Karachi and hoped that all legends of the game would cooperate with PHF.