Thu May 30, 2019
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Swabi varsity VC awarded RES fellowship

Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

PESHAWAR: University of Swabi Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of the Royal Entomological Society (RES) of London. The fellows are entitled to make use of the title Fellows of the Royal Entomological Society and the suffix FRES is regarded as an academic qualification.

