Swabi varsity VC awarded RES fellowship

PESHAWAR: University of Swabi Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of the Royal Entomological Society (RES) of London. The fellows are entitled to make use of the title Fellows of the Royal Entomological Society and the suffix FRES is regarded as an academic qualification.
