Thu May 30, 2019
AFP
May 30, 2019

Russia Boxing Federation demands AIBA overhaul

Sports

AFP
May 30, 2019

MOSCOW: The head of the Russian Boxing Federation on Wednesday called for “big reform” of the International Federation (AIBA) in a last-ditch bid to keep the organisation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The call came a week after the International Olympic Committee recommended AIBA be barred from organising the Olympic Boxing tournament because of governance issues. “We must move from words to deeds... to re-elect the entire AIBA leadership,” said Russian boxing head and AIBA executive committee member Umar Kremlev.

“It is necessary to carry out the most serious reforms in AIBA as soon as possible,” he said in a statement, adding that addressing the organisation’s debts should be a primary concern. “We must listen and accept all the comments made by the IOC, eliminate all the shortcomings that still exist. Our goal is to protect the interests of boxers and coaches.” The IOC’s recommendation needs to be approved at a full IOC session in June, but its adoption is likely to be a formality.

